Varsity suspends 14 students for brawling inside campus premises in Lahore

LAHORE: A scuffle that broke out at a varsity prior has been taken note of by the campus authorities which have taken swift action on the matter, rusticating 14 students involved, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The university administration revealed that the students who have been suspended from the educational institute, also stripped of their hostel privileges.

A formal case has also been registered against the students with the university as plaintiff, the campus authorities maintain that the students were involved in a brawl with the in-house security guards.

The reason for suspension has been told as disturbance of the varsities peace and breaking of decorum.

