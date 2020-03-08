1,49,330 Hajj applications received, lucky draw on 12th

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,49,330 Hajj applications were received from intending pilgrims by designated banks across the country under government scheme, reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said today was the last day for submission of Hajj applications.

He added a lucky draw for the selection of pilgrims who will embark on the religious journey to Saudi Arabia under the government scheme will take place on March 12.

This year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony.

The applicants must get a receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

Earlier, on Feb 26, a sub-committee of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs had recommended the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to bring down fares charged from Hajj pilgrims for the year 2020.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, who chaired the meeting, said that their aim was to lower down the amount charged for the Hajj 2020 to an extreme extent in order to facilitate the pilgrims.

He asked the PIA officials as to why Hajj ticket is sold out at Rs 140,000 when Rs 60,000 is charged for the Umrah ticket.

