’15 million people to perish if 7.0 magnitude quake strikes Karachi’

KARACHI: Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday 15 million people of Karachi would perish if a quake measuring 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the port city, reported ARY News.

Headed by Justice Gulzar a bench of the top court was hearing a petition against the proposed demolition of a building, Breeze Plaza on MA Jinnah Road at its Karachi registry.

The bench took the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general to task over poor performance.

It asked him to spell out as to how many buildings are under construction at present, to which, he replied there would be 400 to 500 buildings in the city.

“You are not doing your job properly,” remarked the judge. “This is the height of shamelessness.”

“Don’t you feel ashamed over what treatment have you meted out to the city.”

“You sold your respect, your conscience, and your body,” he continued.

“15 million people will perish if a 7.0 magnitude quake hits Karachi,” Justice Gulzar said.

The bench observed the Breeze Plaza is dangerous and can fall any time.

It summoned officials of the Nespak and Pakistan Engineering Council on the next hearing on August 9.

