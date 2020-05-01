15 more coronavirus patients die in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 15 more deaths due to coronavirus in the province on Friday, ARY News reported.

The tally of those infected by the dangerous pathogen in the province has now climbed up to 2799.

A total of 161 people have thus far succumbed to the virus in the province since the initial outbreak.

172 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

The provincial capital has the most coronavirus cases in the province where the tally crossed one thousand today and currently stands at 1009.

690 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far been cured of the pathogen infection since first acquiring it.

