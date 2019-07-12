150 people rescued in Golon area of Chitral

CHITRAL: Around 150 people have been rescued in Golon area of Chitral who were trapped there due to heavy floods, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Rescue 1122, a medical camp has also been established in the area to provide free medical treatment to the affected people.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan Army is assisting the civil administration of Chitral in carrying out rescue and relief operation in flash floods hit areas of Golen.

“Affected population being heli-lifted to safer places. Tentage and rations provided. Medical teams also present,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Jam Ashpar glacier had exploded on July 7, causing the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). The flood washed away five bridges and the Azghor valley road.

Many tourists visiting the area got stranded, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan who was later rescued and moved to safety.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), one-ton food items have been distributed among the affectees.

