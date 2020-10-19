LAHORE: A passenger was caught smuggling cardiac stents worth millions of rupees into the country at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Monday.

Customs officials discovered as many as 159 cardiac stunts worth over Rs6 million in the luggage of the passenger, Fiaz, during checking. He arrived at the Lahore airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via a private airline’s flight, EA-624.

Customs Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saqib Warraich said the bid to smuggle cardiac stents into the country was foiled. The passenger, a resident of Karachi, has remained involved in stunts smuggling, he added.

He said no passenger is allowed to bring any medical equipment or stents from abroad without the government’s permission.

