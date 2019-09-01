At least 16 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in August

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred sixteen Kashmiris including a young boy and a woman during the month of August.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killing rendered a woman widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, four hundred and sixty-seven people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters by Indian troops.

As many as 11,155 people including Hurriyet leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Qayoom, activists and youth were arrested. 14 women were disgraced and 31 residential houses were damaged by the troops.

Read More: Lock down of occupied Kashmir continues on 28th day

Meanwhile, life remained paralyzed in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region for the 28th consecutive day, today, due to unprecedented curfew and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government.

The Kashmir valley is cut-off from the rest of the world since August 05 when India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Internet, mobile and landline services are dead and TV channels are shut since then.

The people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and communications blockade.

