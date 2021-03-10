16-year-old girl ‘raped, filmed’ at gunpoint in Okara

OKARA: A 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Okara, a district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The rape victim girl, whose identity has been kept secret said, she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men and recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s village of 91-R.

According to the police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused have fled the area, while the police search was underway to arrest the culprits.

Earlier, the medical report of the body of an eight-year-old boy who was found dead in Chaman had confirmed that he was strangled to death after being subjected to sexual abuse.

The assistant commissioner of the town had said a first information report (FIR) of the incident had been lodged against unknown culprits. The body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in the Mazai Adda area.

He was shifted to a nearby medical health facility for an autopsy. His body was later handed over to his family after completion of the medical examination.

Comments

comments