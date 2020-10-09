16-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in Chilas

CHILAS: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Chilas town of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 29 in Chilas and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The victim’s family has demanded police to arrest the suspect and take action against him.

On September 17, a girl blamed an influential man in the Gujranwala district of the Punjab province for allegedly raping her for a year at gunpoint besides also filming the horrific acts.

The victim alleged a person named Asif Mahmood had been raping her for the past one year at gunpoint in the Wazirabad area of the district within Saddar police remits.

“He has also filmed the entire acts,” she said adding that the accused had blackmailed her over the videos and repeatedly demanded money to delete the footage.

She, however, said that despite payments made to him, he refused to delete the videos and continued to blackmail her.

