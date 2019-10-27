17 faint after consuming unhygienic food in Okara

OKARA: At least 17 children fainted due to the consumption of unhygienic foodstuff in a village of Okara, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village of Okara were children fell unconscious after eating “Channa chaat”, claimed family sources.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the children to the district hospital where doctors washed their stomachs.

Earlier on October 24, at least 45 school students in Hyderabad were hospitalized on suspicion of food poisoning.

As per details, the students, who are staying at the hostel of a school near Hala Naka, Hyderabad, fell sick after eating breakfast and were rushed to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad suffering from nausea and vomiting.

Medical Administrator of Civil hospital Hyderabad, while talking to media said that all the children were aged between 3 to 12, are safe and out of danger.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) later in the day raided the school and sealed the kitchen.

Sindh Inspector General Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and has sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.

The IG Sindh had directed SSP Hyderabad to public facts after completing the investigation of the incident.

