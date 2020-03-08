17 killed, 39 injured in KP rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: At least 17 people have been killed and 39 injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ongoing spell of rain, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), overall 49 houses were damaged in the rains over the past four days, two of them completely and 47 partially in different districts of the province.

As per details, 17 people, including three women and 14 children, have died so far in roof collapse and electrocution incidents due to heavy rains.

Two women and four children were killed in a roof collapse incident in Mardan, two children in Peshawar, two in Charsadda while one in Buner.

It is to be mentioned here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country have received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent spell across the country.

Met Office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan nine degree centigrade, Quetta and Muzaffarabad four, Lahore twelve, Peshawar eleven, Karachi sixteen and Murree two degree centigrade.

Islamabad – Peshawar motorway section was closed to all sorts of traffic due to heavy downpour yesterday.

