17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission surface in Karachi

KARACHI: 17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission were reported in Karachi on Saturday, taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 457, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department, the port city has reported a total of 181 coronavirus patients so far, while 14 have recovered from the disease in the province, of them 13 belonged to the provincial capital.

A total of 131 cases of local transmission have surfaced in Karachi.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to eleven, more than 1,400 people have been affected countrywide.

During the last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 11 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 25 patients have recovered their health, whereas, seven patients are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of corona relief fund and ordered concerned authorities to release the citizens who have been arrested during ongoing lockdowns.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

