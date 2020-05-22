17 police officers test positive for coronavirus in Gujrat, Punjab

17 policemen have been affected by novel coronavirus in the city of Gujrat, Punjab on Friday, ARY News reported.

The policemen affected by Covid-19 include eleven official of the elite force along with six traffic wardens.

Read More: First online police training course launched amid coronavirus pandemic

The condition of affected policemen is stable and they will undergo more tests after a few days.

The law enforcers have been checked into isolated quarantine centers for the effects of the pathogen to wear off.

Read More: 39 policemen infected with coronavirus in KPK

Earlier on May 3, At least 22 security officials were infected with coronavirus in Punjab including seven from Gujranwala and 15 in Daska as the provincial authorities commenced COVID-19 tests of officials performing duties for the enforcement of lockdown measures.

The police department of Gujranwala initiated random tests of officials who are performing duties amid coronavirus lockdown. It emerged that seven policemen tested positive for the coronavirus while 109 tested negative, said regional police official (RPO).

Comments

comments