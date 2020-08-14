Over 1,700 doctors sacked in Sindh   

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday dismissed over 1,7000 doctors from service on charges of prolonged and unauthorized absence, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the names of the absconding doctors had been published in three leading newspapers and final show-cause had been served on the health professionals on 7th of July but they failed to defend themselves against the charges.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department has served show-cause notices on dozens of other doctors over their alleged absence on the Independence Day and dereliction of duty. The authorities have also served notices on 1,200 other doctors who were out of the country.

Read More: 44 doctors suspended for refusing duties in Taftan

Earlier on April 4, at least 44 doctors had been suspended for allegedly refusing to perform duties at Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan.

Addressing a press conference, Balochistan government’s focal person for coronavirus prevention Mir Umair Mohammad Hasni had said that these health professionals had declined to join their duties in the border town.

He had maintained that the government would take strict action to ensure heath emergency in the wake COVID-19 outbreak, adding that 12 others doctors had already been suspended earlier this week for not obeying orders.

Comments

comments