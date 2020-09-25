LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab increasing once again as the province reported 178 new infection cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab now jumped to 98,864.

No deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, whereas the total deaths due to coronavirus stand 2,229.

The province has carried out 11,95,559 tests so far to detect the virus, whereas 95,197 people have recovered their health, said the spokesperson of Primacy and Secondary Healthcare Department.

As many as 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Read more: Seven more people die of coronavirus, 798 new cases emerge

Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while 81 students were turned out to be positive. 45 of the affected students belonged to Gujranwala, 12 Gujrat, nine Nankana Sahib, and two Lahore, two Bakhar, and one DG Khan.

