18 more patients beat coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 18 more patients kept in different isolated quarantine facilities in Balochistan have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan claimed that 18 more patients have beaten COVID-19 in the province today, adding that their test results turned out to be negative.

He maintained that the people have been discharged from the hospitals.

Alhamdulilah 18 more Positive patients recover and are tested negative today… — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 11, 2020

Earlier on April 6, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had confirmed that 31 more people had recovered from the COVID-19 in the province.

CM Jam Kamal Khan had taken to Twitter saying at least 31 more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.

This brings the province’s tally of recovered to 60.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally had jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

