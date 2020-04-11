Web Analytics
18 more patients beat coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 18 more patients kept in different isolated quarantine facilities in Balochistan have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan claimed that 18 more patients have beaten COVID-19 in the province today, adding that their test results turned out to be negative.

He maintained that the people have been discharged from the hospitals.

 

Read More: 31 more patients recover from coronavirus in Balochistan

Earlier on April 6, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had confirmed that 31 more people had recovered from the COVID-19 in the province.

CM Jam Kamal Khan had taken to Twitter saying at least 31 more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19  made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.

This brings the province’s tally of recovered to 60.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally had  jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

 

