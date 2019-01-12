18 suspects arrested during search operation in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 18 suspects were arrested during search operations in different areas of Peshawar on Saturday.

The suspects also included four proclaimed offenders and an Afghan national illegally residing in the city.

Five Kalashnikovs, three rifles, seven pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possessions.

Meanwhile, police foiled an attempt of terrorism and arrested two terrorists in Sher Garh area of district Mardan.

Police also recovered hand grenades, four dynamites, two shotguns and a safety fuse from them.

Separately, Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an intelligence-based action in Lyari area of Karachi, have arrested Shehzad alias Faizoo Dada of Ghafar Zikri group of Lyari Gang War.

According to Rangers spokesman, the detainee was involved in target killing, attacks on law enforcement agencies, extortion and other heinous crimes.

