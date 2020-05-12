18 tonnes of COVID relief equipment arrives at Islamabad airport

Spokesperson for the National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said that COVID-19 relief goods purchased from China are steadily arriving to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

An aircraft carrying 18 tonnes of medical equipment, testing kits and personal protection equipment arrived at Islamabad International Airport earlier in the day.

The aircraft also brought along 46 x-ray machines and 1,77000 Virus Transport Mediums (VTMs).

A total of 7,60000 RNA extractors were also a part of the consignment received today, said the NDMA spokesperson.

11,46000 face masks also arrived today from Beijing, China in the same aircraft.

Earlier on May 10, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched the fifth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, protective equipment has been dispatched to four hospitals in Balochistan.

The PPE includes surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

