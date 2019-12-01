Web Analytics
18,000-year-old body: Scientists undecided over creature is dog or wolf

Siberia 18,000-year-old frozen puppy

An eighteen thousand years old body of puppy which is perfectly-preserved is discovered in permafrost in Siberia that left scientists into a debate whether it is a dog or wolf.

Scientists are still undecided whether the ‘amazingly well-preserved’ 18,000-year-old body is of a puppy or wolf as DNA tests failed to determine its ancestry.

It was found near Yakutsk in eastern Siberia last summer which is now named Dogor, a local word used for friend, Sky News reported.

Image: Siberian Times

The male’s nose, teeth and fur are in remarkable condition.

Researcher Love Dalen said it is ‘possibly the oldest dog ever found’. The scientist added that it was ‘amazingly well-preserved even before they cleaned it up’ and it feels like a ‘very recently dead animal’.

David Stanton, a researcher at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Sweden, said it was ‘normally relatively easy’ to tell the difference between a dog and a wolf.

Image: Siberian Times

The body’s age was measured by carbon dating its rib bone, but DNA tests have not confirmed its lineage.

