’18th amendment does not allow funds to be deposited into fake accounts’

ISLAMABAD: Hitting back at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the 18th amendment does not mean that all funds would be deposited into fake accounts of his father.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Murad Saeed said that the whole country is facing flood situation and the recent rains have badly damaged infrastructure in Karachi.

He said Bilawal talked over corruption cases of his father today and added that opposition is politicising every matter.

Referring to Karachi Transformation Package, Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic package to uplift the port-city.

Karachi was not deserving the treatment, which it received from the PPP’s provincial government of Sindh from last 12 years.

Sewerage, transport, roads are ruined in Karachi and the people are deprived of basic facilities, said Murad Saeed.

The minister hailed the PM’s vision that helped in controlling coronavirus pandemic in the country and added that his policy of smart lockdown was widely lauded at the international level.

He added that unemployment hit the countries like the United States, United Kingdom, India and others, but PM Khan was in view to save the employment of people and opened various sectors gradually.

The federal minister said Rs.12000 were transferred to deserving families under Ehsaas Cash programme to help them during lockdown period and added that majority of funds were distributed in Sindh due to poverty.

