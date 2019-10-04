19,000 dengue patients discharged from hospitals: Dr. Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday said as many as 19,000 patients, suffering from dengue fever have been discharged from the hospitals, after being given the best medical facilities, across the country.

He was chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue measures made by the health ministry from the country in Islamabad, here today.

“The government is committed to throw-out dengue from Pakistan, 19,000 patients stand recuperated, so far”, he said. The SAPM said the government set-up best diagnose centre for dengue fever in Islamabad, concrete steps are being taken to counter the situation.

In an earlier, briefing, Dr Mirza was told by the officials that 90 per cent of the dengue patients does not need to be admitted to hospitals. They added that the care of such patients is possible at their homes.

Dr Mirza had ordered concerned officials to record residential addresses of the patients being brought to hospitals.

He had said that the authorities should ensure anti-dengue spray in the surroundings of the patients’ houses who are admitted to the hospitals.

