2.3 million received COVID jabs between June 12-18: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Head, Asad Umar on Sunday said last week (June 12-18) more than 2.3 million people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his Tweet, Umar said, vaccinations were done at a rate of 332,877 per day. This is the highest so far in any week.

Last week jun 12-18, more than 23 lakh vaccinations were done at a rate of 332,877 per day. This is the highest so far in any week. With 1.5 million vaccines arriving today and another almost 5 million in next 10 days, inshallah next week will be a new record. Well done Pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 20, 2021

“With 1.5 million vaccines arriving today and another almost 5 million in next 10 days, inshallah next week will be a new record. Well done Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, a serious shortage of Covid-19 vaccines suspended the vaccination process at the Expo Centre Karachi facility, forcing many people to return home without vaccination.

The vaccine shortage also reported at other vaccination centres as their stocks were directed towards the mega vaccination centre.

Sources said that shortage of vaccines had been prevailing for quite some time and that had led to the closure of some centres located in the city’s suburbs.

