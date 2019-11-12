2.4bn worth of heroin, hashish seized in Jiwani operation

QUETTA: At least 241kg heroin and 2kg Hashish have been recovered during a joint anti-drug operation conducted by Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agency and Anti-Narcotic Force at Jiwani, near Pashkon in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the value of narcotics in the International market is approximately Rs 2410 Million. The seized narcotics are handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

Continuous Anti-Narcotics Operations and seizures by PMSA are the result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of maritime Zones of Pakistan.

PMSA maintains its permanent presence at sea with a large contingent of Ships and Aircraft to counter any unlawful activity happening along the coastal belt and adjacent areas of responsibility, said a press release.

Pakistan Navy and PMSA will continue to protect national and international interests of the country and obligations of maintaining peace and order at sea.

