2 more die in Rawalpindi as Dengue rages on in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Dengue claims two more lives in the city, the tally of those succumbing to the virus reaches 12 as the pandemic rages on in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two patients diagnosed with the dangerous virus succumbed to the disease in Rawalpindi’s Holy Family hospital along with one more death reported in the Dhok Khabba area of the city.

More than 150 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, as many as 306 patients suspected of suffering from dengue fever arrived at the hospital during the last 24 hours. He said that out of the suspected cases, 92 were confirmed with infection of the mosquito-borne disease.

The spokesperson maintained that over 5,000 patients suspected of suffering from dengue had been taken to the hospital and out of 2850 had been confirmed with the diseases during the last two months.

Sources said that 44 patients have been confirmed with the mosquito-borne disease at the Polyclinic Hospital and 17 at the Federal General Hospital, Chak Shahzad during the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, the number of dengue patients jumped to 2,287 in Sindh, Dengue Surveillance Cell had said.

The death toll due to dengue illness had soared to 10 in the province. The dengue units were active in the government hospitals of Sindh, whereas special wards had been setup in Abbasi Shaheed, Jinnah and Civil Hospitals.

