20 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh   

KARACHI: As many as 20 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 756 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that 14369 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which, 756 infections were recorded. He maintained that 579 more patients had recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in the province.

Earlier on June 4, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said in his daily briefings the province had Friday suffered 16 new Covid deaths in its 24-hour cut-off period with 925 fresh infections to have emerged.

In the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department had conducted about 14,937 tests across the province out of which 924 came positive for Covid.

With 16 new casualties attributable to the infection, the provincial death toll had risen to 5,105 over all.

Of the total cases reported in the province, 525 (or 56 per cent) belong to Sindh’s capital Karachi, CM Shah had said.

