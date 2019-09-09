20 Sri Lankan bureaucrats to visit Pakistan for training

COLOMBO: The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan will be organising a training session for as many as 20 high-ranking Sri Lankan bureaucrats from September 15 to 27 at Pakistan’s National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

A delegation of Sri Lankan officers paid a courtesy call on High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj Gen (Retd) Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat here today.

During the meeting, the high commissioner said the visit will give an excellent opportunity to Sri Lankan officers to gain knowledge about Pakistan’s civil service structure.

He said that the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) is a premier institution for the training management of civil servants in Pakistan.

Members of the delegation, apart from visiting the government institutions in Pakistan, will visit Lahore and Taxila museums and different educational institutions.

The delegation will also meet high ranking government functionaries during their stay in Pakistan.

