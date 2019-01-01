2019 to bring good news for nation: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that the year 2019 will bring good news for the nation.

In ARY News talk show PowerPlay, Faisal Vawda said he sees some people behind bars and some outside the prison in this year.

He said that disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan was likely to lead the forward block in the former ruling party. The minister maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be a part of any forward group.

He said that all the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not corrupt and added that some of them are very honest and praiseworthy. The minister said that he never could never imagine that PTI will emerge such a popular party in Punjab.

Faisal Vawda said that he was ensuring transparency in his ministry, adding that even he could not award any contract to a particular person or party.

The minister said that he would not compromise on transparency and added that all the contracts in his ministry would be awarded through a third party.

