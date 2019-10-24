Pakistan will be among top places for investment before 2020’s end: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan will become one of the top places for investment before the end of 2020.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the government has fulfilled another of its manifesto commitments by showing improvement in the ease of doing business.

The prime minister said Pakistan has achieved the biggest improvement in its history in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. He said over the last decade Pakistan’s ranking had slipped more than 50 places. “Now, we have improved 28 places from 136 to 108.”

Congratulating the hard work of his team, PM Khan said “we still have a long way to go.”

I want to congratulate all the people in our govt who worked hard to make this happen. But we still have a long way to go. InshaAllah before the end of 2020 Pakistan will become one of the top places for investment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2019

Pakistan has climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain 108th position. The country has also secured a place among the top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, an annual report released on Thursday quoted as saying.

The economies with notable reforms in Doing Business 2020 are Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India, and Nigeria, according to the report.

