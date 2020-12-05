Take out your 2020 rage on cars with shotguns and tank

Scrap car company ‘Scrap Car Comparison’ has launched new “destruction therapy” service, offering members of the public the chance to take out their frustration by smashing up old cars with everything from a shotgun to a battle tank.

Located in a large field in Northamptonshire, the Rage Yard experience allows customers to take to the scrap metal with shotguns, before jumping into a ‘souped-up’ 56-tonne Chieftan battle tank.

“The year 2020 has been one of the absolute worst in living memory, and we wanted to be able to offer customers a way to release all the stress that this year has bought into their lives,” said Scrap Car Comparison’s managing director, Dan Gick.

“Our Rage Yard experience provides you with the chance to safely shoot scrap cars, before trampling over them in a huge armoured tank. The cars are heading to the scrap yard anyway, so after the year we’ve all had, it made sense to offer this exhilarating experience,” he added.

Scrap Car Comparison shared in a statement that it will add more Rage Yard sessions if it proves to be popular.

