2020 to further strengthen Pak-China friendship: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has said that advent of new year will usher in further strengthening of exemplary friendship between Pakistan and China.

Talking to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Omar Ayub said both countries are keen to work even closer in various fields including energy sector for which new areas are being explored, Radio Pakistan reported.

He apprised the Chinese ambassador that all projects under CPEC are being executed well within their timelines.

Apprising about the oil and gas sector, the federal minister said that bidding process for 40 new exploration blocks are soon to be initiated.

The Chinese Ambassador, while acknowledging the exemplary progress on energy projects under CPEC, said that during the coming year cooperation is further to be expanded.

He said many Chinese companies are eager to invest in the power, oil and gas sectors. During the meeting progress on various projects under the Energy Sector were also reviewed.

It was also agreed that a comprehensive review meeting on all projects will be held sooner at the Power Division.

