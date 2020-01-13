Heavy rain, snowfall leaves 21 dead in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 21 people were killed and several others wounded in the rain and snow-related incidents across the Balochistan province, ARY News reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has imposed emergency in 7 districts of Balochistan following continuous heavy rain and snowfall. The PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan.

Imran Zarkon, chief of disaster management in Balochistan, said most people have died in the past 24 hours due to roofs collapsed incidents amid heavy snowfall.

A heavy snowfall had forced the closure of many highways and some parts in the province were under six inches (15cm) of snow. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down that worsened the traffic situation.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited the PDMA control room and inspected the arrangements of the current weather situation. Jam Kamal Khan also visited Quetta and other areas and extended his condolences on the demise of people.

The met office has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over hills in Balochistan’s districts of Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Makran, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech and Gawadar. Heavy fall is expected in Gawadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Turbat, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

