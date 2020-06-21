21 test positive for coronavirus in Saudi Arabia after family gathering, two critical

RIYADH: 21 individuals who attended a family gathering against the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the Saudi Ministry of Health have tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to a local newspaper, four families got together for an intimate affair after which 21 members were diagnosed with the pathogen infection.

Saudi health ministry revealed earlier today that children and elderly were also among those that tested positive among the family members.

Two of the 21 infected currently face life and death circumstances at a local Saudi healthcare facility.

The ministry has forbidden gathering of more than five members of a family at one place at the same time for long durations, when getting together, the attendees must cover their face with masks and hands with gloves.

The ministry has also asked the people to actively pursue social distancing to avoid spreading the potentially dangerous coronavirus.

