22 fall prey to coronavirus in Karachi, leading infections tally in Sindh

KARACHI: 22 individuals who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to their illness on Monday, ARY News reported.

A total of 1776 new cases of coronavirus have thus far been reported in the province in 24 hours out of which 1391 belong to Karachi.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 144,478

As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Sindh government is mulling to seal coronavirus hotspots in Karachi.

Sources said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought proposals from the health professions to deal with the situation in the metropolis.

The chief minister also sought data of the coronavirus hotspots in Karachi, the sources said and added that the government is likely to seal the worst affected areas of the city.

Read More: Sindh govt likely to seal coronavirus hotspots in Karachi: sources

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 144,478 after detection of record 5,248 new infections in past 24 hours

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,729 with 97 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments