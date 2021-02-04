QUETTA: As many as 22 frontline health workers were injected anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Balochistan’s provincial city of Quetta, in the past 24 hours, the provincial coordinator said on Thursday.

The anti-coronavirus vaccination drive commenced simultaneously across the country on Wednesday.

Of total 22,000 registered health workers and doctors, 22 were inoculated with the anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Quetta, said Dr Ishaq.

As many as nine centres have been set-up in Quetta for the immunization drive.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on Wednesday. The campaign was launched simultaneously in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

