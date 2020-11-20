22 Jinnah hospital employees test Covid positive, quarantine themselves

LAHORE: At least 22 employees of Jinnah Hospital’s Radiology department tested positive for Covid-19 whose results came in on Friday, ARY News reported.

ARY News has acquired the copy of employee list whose tests were conducted by the hospital and as the results came back, it noted 22 employees of just one department of Jinnah Hospital tested.

The covid positive employees have been quarantined now however it has yet to be established if they showed any symptoms to that effect or have they been asymptomatic, to determine the treatment likely to be administered to them.

According to the hospital administration, a major chunk of hospital employees were tested for the novel coronavirus.

In a separate event today in Punjab’s Multan city, a covid positive head nurse of Nashtar Hospital has passed away who had been receiving medical treatment in hospital’s ICU ward.

The 53-year-old head nurse had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back and despite intensive treatment, she breathed her last today.

It may be noted that Punjab health department has banned large public gatherings allowing only up to 300 people with Covid SOPs in place as second novel coronavirus wave continues to haunt the province.

The department sanctioned only a maximum of 300 people to attend the gatherings, such wedding ceremonies etc, but with strict implementation on Covid-induced Standard Operating Procedures.

Instructions to that effect have been rolled out today by the secretary for the primary and secondary health department Punjab which bans the gatherings up until said time.

