22 policemen infected with coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 22 security officials have infected with coronavirus in Punjab including seven from Gujranwala and 15 in Daska as the provincial authorities commenced COVID-19 tests of officials performing duties for the enforcement of lockdown measures, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Punjab province has the highest number of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan and the latest tests revealed 22 policemen infected with the virus.

The police department of Gujranwala initiated random tests of officials who are performing duties amid coronavirus lockdown. It emerged that seven policemen tested positive for the coronavirus while 109 tested negative, said regional police official (RPO).

In Daska, 25 people including 15 police personnel infected with COVID-19. The infected police officials also include station house officer (SHO), said assistant commissioner of Daska.

On April 26, police authorities in Punjab had said that 21 of its officials and personnel have contracted coronavirus.

According to Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) operations, overall 60 police personnel were tested for the virus and of them 21 have thus far tested positive.

One of the police personnel deployed in Central Police Office also contracted the virus, he said.

In Sindh, overall 49 personnel of police and Rangers had contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders, said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

He said that they have taken many difficult decisions to control coronavirus outbreak in the province and its implementation was impossible without the support of the Rangers and police personnel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cops dealing with masses are at a greater risk to contract coronavirus and incidents of them contracting the infection have been reported from various parts of the country.

