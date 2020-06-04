228 more cases of coronavirus emerge in Balochistan

QUETTA: Spokesperson Director General Health for Balochistan on Thursday revealed that 228 more coronavirus cases have emerged in the province in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media he said that the province has recorded more than 5,582 coronavirus infections thus far.

Read More: PM Imran Khan Lauds Doctors, Paramedics Striving To Turn The Tide Against Covid-19

The provincial coronavirus death toll has surpassed 50 in the province and currently stands at 53, said the spokesperson.

2037 individuals have regained full health after being diagnosed with coronavirus and then subsequently observing quarantined isolation.

Earlier in the day, the country’s tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in last 24 hours.

Read More: Number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 85,264 with 1,770 deaths

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770

So far, 615,511 tests have been conducted across the country.with 20,167 new tests during the period of last 24 hours.

Comments

comments