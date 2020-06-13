23 more die, 2,262 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that as many as 2,262 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected through 10,081 tests while 23 more people died from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In his daily briefing, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the death toll from the novel coronavirus is currently recorded at 816 with the 23 more virus-related deaths in the province.

He said that they had so far conducted 287,135 tests against which 51,518 cases were diagnosed. The chief minister maintained that at least 1,274 patients have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 24,387.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that 26,315 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at various hospitals. “539 patients are in critical condition, of them, 69 have been shifted on ventilators,” he added.

Earlier on June 12, Sindh had reported 2,428 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 49,256.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had said that death toll from COVID-19 was recorded at 793 with 17 more virus-related deaths.

He had maintained that the number of people recovered from the disease had risen to 23,113 while a total 277,054 tests had been conducted in the province thus far.

