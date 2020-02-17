At least 23 killed in Niger refugee stampede: officials

MAIDUGURI: At least 23 people died in a stampede as Nigerian refugees rushed to get food and clothes in a community centre just over the border in Niger on Monday, officials said.

The refugees were queuing to get supplies in the town of Diffa, Nigerian regional officials told.

The area is home to almost 250,000 displaced people, according to the United Nations. Many of them have fled attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups in northeast Nigeria.

Boko Haram has staged regular raids into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, killing thousands..

Many of the dead are women and children who were trampled to death.

A local official said he was astonished at the situation. “Normally, people who are entitled to the handouts send a representative to Diffa to pick it up. But this time, the refugees themselves decided to come and get it, travelling dozens of kilometres (miles).”

