23 scientists from world over to join heads on coronavirus prevention in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to announce the upcoming moot on coronavirus prevention and cure, ARY News reported.

The minister detailed that a team of 23 scientists from across the globe will be travelling to Karachi to sit-together and devise a strategy to fend off and fight against what is shaping up to be a global pandemic.

Fawad Chaudhry further stated that coronavirus had become “a challenge for humanity” and the scheduled meeting on the issue would be held on March 2.

The tweet read: “Scientists from 23 countries will come together to strategise war against Corona Virus. The strategy meeting will be held in Karachi on March 2, 2020 … we need World Cooperation to deal with this great scare, its a challenge for humanity.”

Scientists from 23 countries will come together to strategise war against Corona Virus. The strategy meeting will be held in Karachi on March 2, 2020 … we need World Cooperation to deal with this great scare, its a challenge for humanity. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 25, 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan earlier in the day said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed to take all-out preventive measures against spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The cabinet meeting being presided over by PM Imran Khan was informed that not even a single case of Coronavirus has been reported so far in Pakistan.

