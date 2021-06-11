24 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh  

KARACHI: As many as 24 more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,220, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,458 tests were conducted during previous 24 hours, against which 608 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 608 new cases, 393 were detected from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has claimed 47 more lives and infected 1,303 people over the past 24 hours across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 47 more people lost their lives in various areas of the country. The overall death toll has surged to 21,576, while 1,303 new COVID-19 cases surfaced when 40,483 samples were tested during this period.

Earlier on June 9, the novel coronavirus had claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the virus in the province to 5,183.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation had said that 628 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh when 13,972 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

The chief minister had said that 296,821 patients had recovered from the disease, including 574 during the past 24 hours.

