24 test positive for novel coronavirus in KP’s Swat region

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 24 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as the total number of people infected from the virus reached 7155, ARY News reported

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, the new cases of coronavirus were reported the region of Swat.

Read More: Punjab reports 1,073 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

653 people from Swat have thus far tested positive from the region for coronavirus out of the total provincial tally.

295 hailing from Swat have been cured while 307 await their test results.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpass 50,000 mark

Pakistan has confirmed 50 more deaths from novel coronavirus during past 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,067.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,603 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the infections in the country to 50,694.

Comments

comments