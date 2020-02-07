25 suspected coronavirus patients test negative: Dr Zafar Mirza

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures taken to prevent coronavirus spread in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting which was also attended by Federal Secretary Health Dr Allah Baksh Malik and armed forces representative Major General Amir Ikram, Dr Zafar Mirza said that National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad received 25 samples of suspected coronavirus patients.

“All of them have tested negative showing that there is not a single case of coronavirus reported in the country,” he said adding that they were taking steps to adopt all measures aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that they have adopted international regulations at all seaports in order to avoid any transfer of the virus from there.

“The health staffers appointed at the airports and other locations to scrutinize passengers for the virus are trained by the NIH officials,” he said adding that they have taken all steps on war-footings to safeguard the people of the country from the virus, spread from China to other parts of the globe.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing on Friday said that the coronavirus threat would not stop the economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He was addressing a seminar in Islamabad. The Chinese envoy said his government is thankful to the Pakistani government and its people for showing solidarity in difficult time which provide us strength and more confidence.

The Chinese envoy said after six years successful implementation of CPEC project under the umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative, it has now established that CPEC and other corridors under BRI are projects of international cooperation, where 126 countries joined these projects.

He said Belt and Road Initiative has provided credible and tangible benefits to the beneficiary’s countries and CPEC is one of its successful examples.

