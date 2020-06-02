250 more ready to return from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan

KARACHI: As many as 250 more Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations are set to return to the homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Airport sources said that a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8726 is tasked to bring back the stranded countrymen from Riyadh to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The special flight is also bring along 20 dead bodies with it in its cargo which belong to expats that lost their lives in a foreign land and would now be buried in Pakistan.

PIA station manager on the occasion said that each and every individual on the flight was thoroughly tested for coronavirus symptoms before being allowed on the airplane.

Earlier on May 31, A total of 251 passengers boarded a special Karachi bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Flight PK-8732 was the eighth special flight that is bringing stranded Pakistanis back from Saudi Arabia amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

