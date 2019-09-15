Rs 2.4bn released for development projects in Islamabad: PM’s special assistant

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said that Rs 2.45 billion has been released for various development projects in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with PTI’s legislator Khurram Nawaz in the federal capital, Ali Nawaz said that the government allocated Rs 1.86bn for education and Rs 4.46bn for health sector in Islamabad. He further said that over Rs650 million have been allocated for provision of potable water.

The special assistant said that three pedestrian bridges will be constructed in the federal capital to facilitate general public. He said that hospitals will be upgraded to provide better health facilities to the residents of the federal capital.

Read More: Govt to release Rs10.7bn for signal free Islamabad Expressway project

Earlier on March 10, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan had said the government was likely to release 10.7 billion rupees for Islamabad Expressway project in the next fiscal year.

“The signal free project has been placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval,” he had said while talking to state news agency.

He had said the project would be included in Public Sector Development Programme of next financial year after getting Executive Committee of National Economic Council’s approval.

Comments

comments