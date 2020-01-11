3 abducted boys recovered, held suspects make shocking disclosures

KARACHI: Police have recovered three minor boys who were abducted in the port city’s Mominabad area and arrested three suspects behind their abduction, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Mominabad police, the boys’ ages range between eleven and thirteen years.

Police officials said they had received reports about three children having gone missing one after another in the Mominabad area a few days back.

The arrested suspects, identified as Waheed Baloch, Hafeez, and Iqbal, made shocking revelations in their statements before the police.

The suspects disclosed that they would use the minor boys for crimes after subjecting them to sexual abuse.

They said they imparted crime training to the boys to rob houses in densely-populated areas of the city.

Earlier, on Dec 27, the police had recovered an abducted minor girl from the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society area of Karachi.

The police, on a tip-off, had conducted a raid at a house in Sindhi Muslim Society and recovered the abducted child. A suspect was also taken into custody during the raid.

