3-day polio campaign begins in Punjab’s six districts tomorrow

LAHORE: A three-day anti-polio campaign will begin in six districts of Punjab tomorrow (Monday).

Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal are the districts where children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

During the three-day campaign, polio vaccines will be administered to more than 2.8 million children.

Nearly, 11,000 teams will go door-to-door to immunise the children below the age of five.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported two more polio cases, increasing the number of the cases to 80 in Pakistan and 59 in KP this year.

The National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) confirmed the two new polio cases reported from LakkiMarwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nine-month-old male child from Bakhmal Ahmadzai in Sara-e-Naurang in LakkiMarwat district and 14-month old boy from Pai area in Tank district became the two victims of poliovirus.

Pakistan this year has reported 80 polio cases, of which KP alone reported 59 cases.

