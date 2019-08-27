3-year-old girl among two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others wounded when Indian troops resorted to firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Abdul Jalil, 45, and Nosheen, 3, were martyred as a result of “unprovoked firing” in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC, deliberately targeting civilians,” it said.

“Three citizens got injured while three houses got burnt,” the statement read.

Indian troops’ frequent breach of ceasefire along the LoC has resulted in 37 civilian casualties and injuries to over 150 this year.

