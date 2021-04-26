30-day remission sought for inmates on Eid, summary moved

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Monday sent a summary to the federal cabinet for giving a 30-day remission to the inmates on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the summary sent to the federal cabinet sought remission for inmates who are being jailed in petty cases. Male inmates aged above 65-year-old and female inmates aged above 60-year-old will also be able to avail the facility.

After being approved by the cabinet and prime minister, it would be sent to President Arif Alvi for final approval.

The remission would not be applicable to inmates facing terrorism and murder charges and those who are facing corruption cases.

The federal and provincial governments in the country grant remission to prisoners on various occasions and previously in October 2020, the federal government has granted special remission for the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

The interior ministry issued a written order, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, for reducing the jail term of inmates for 30 days over the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order was sent to all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after its approval from President Dr Arif Alvi and the federal cabinet.

