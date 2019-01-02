300MW electricity to be added to the system soon: K-Electric

KARACHI: Managing Director K-Electric on Wednesday called on Sindh’s Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to discuss matters related to electricity supply in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The power utility’s director called on the minister at his office and apprised him about the load-shedding, line losses and electricity shortfall in the city.

“Currently K-Electric (KE) is facing a shortfall of 600 megawatts (MW),” the MD K-Electric said.

Mr Shaikh was told that 300 megawatts would be added to the system of K-Electric from Hub and Gharo soon.

The minister directed K-Electric’s MD to address masses complaints regarding over-billing and other issues that are being faced by them in Karachi.

He also directed K-Electric to make sure to end load-shedding by the Holy month of Ramazan.

On the other hand, K-Electric‘s crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters is gaining momentum in Karachi.

Back in December, KE’s spokesperson in his statement had said, the vigilance teams had removed pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) from areas of Kosar Niazi Colony and North Nazimabad, in their latest action against defaulters and electricity thieves in the metropolis.

“PMTs were removed from the areas over nonpayment of bills amounting Rs. 124mn,” the spokesperson of K-Electric said in his statement.

